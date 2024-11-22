Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $965,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,547,056 shares of company stock worth $1,500,642,721. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

PLTR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.79 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

