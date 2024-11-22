Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KR opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

