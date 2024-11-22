Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,555 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

