Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.