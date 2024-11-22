Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

