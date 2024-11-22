National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.84 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 2834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.8081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

