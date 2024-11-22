National Bank Financial Weighs in on CVE:ELE FY2025 Earnings

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.29.

Insider Activity

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

In related news, Director John Edward Robins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.