N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 37023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,972.96. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 644.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

