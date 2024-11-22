Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NUE stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

