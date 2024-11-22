Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.27 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.