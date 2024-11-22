Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $83.57 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

