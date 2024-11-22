Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

