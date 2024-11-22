Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $34.83 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

