Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 611,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 411,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

