Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

