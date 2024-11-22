Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

