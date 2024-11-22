Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.5% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $104.68.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
