Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 51.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 128,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,536 shares of company stock worth $32,916,465. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.