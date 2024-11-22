Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,835 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

