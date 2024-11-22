Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

