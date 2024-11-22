Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ARKK stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.