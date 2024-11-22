Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTGS opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

