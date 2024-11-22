Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 10.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

