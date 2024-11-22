Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $559.27 and last traded at $563.32. Approximately 190,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 595,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $824.73.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

