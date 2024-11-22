Monness Crespi & Hardt Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.83. 5,931,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712,685. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

