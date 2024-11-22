Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Head-To-Head Review

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -33.46% N/A -20.56% Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $222.29 million 0.36 -$60.82 million ($1.16) -0.79 Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.45 $793.28 million $1.57 3.48

This table compares Mondee and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mondee and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mondee currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 295.35%. Hafnia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.53%. Given Mondee’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than Hafnia.

Summary

Hafnia beats Mondee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

