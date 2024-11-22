Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 957,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 271,643 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 85,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

