Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,830 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 7.98% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GODN stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.