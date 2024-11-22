Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.15% of Burtech Acquisition worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.