Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Price

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

