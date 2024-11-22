Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head to Head Survey

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Capital Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 1.73 $4.07 million $3.22 6.27 Mizuho Financial Group $60.60 billion 1.05 $6.30 billion $0.37 13.57

Profitability

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 7.69% 7.74% 0.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers; solutions based on capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers corporate finance and transaction banking srvices; sales and trading services; investment products; pension funds; and ALM and investment services, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management, as well as management of fixed income, equity, and other securities portfolios. Additionally, the company provides online banking, cash management solutions, currency transaction, trade finance, custody, yen correspondence settlement, and research and consulting services; trust, securitization and structured finance, and stock transfers; and private banking and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

