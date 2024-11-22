Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mitie Group Trading Up 1.3 %

LON MTO opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.57, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87.

In other news, insider Phillip Bentley acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($274,455.50). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,744.91 ($12,268.55). Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

