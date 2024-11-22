Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 21.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.83 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.83 ($0.15). Approximately 289,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 49,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.20. The company has a market cap of £4.06 million, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 41.91 and a quick ratio of 49.36.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

(Get Free Report)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.