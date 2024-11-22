MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $49.40 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $49.40 or 0.00050117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $301.42 million and $60.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.96192721 USD and is up 12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $157,961,560.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

