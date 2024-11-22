Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

