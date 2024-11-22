Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $191.49 and a 12-month high of $257.26.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

