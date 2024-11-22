Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.77 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $215.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

