Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $436.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $442.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.18.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.59.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

