Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,233 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $162.45 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.