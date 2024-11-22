Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,774 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 372,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

