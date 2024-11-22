Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 547.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

