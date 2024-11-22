Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,439 shares of company stock worth $132,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.