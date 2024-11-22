Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
