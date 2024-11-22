Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.