Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

MATX opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Matson has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matson will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $29,546,006.49. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. This trade represents a 9.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock worth $3,677,960. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

