Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,474,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $515.10 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $404.32 and a 12-month high of $534.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.