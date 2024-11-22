Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,251,149 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,251,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $334,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.