Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 278,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.60% of Waters worth $769,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $393.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

