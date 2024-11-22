Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $828.99 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $828,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $187.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

