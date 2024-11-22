Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $533.36 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.40% of Extra Space Storage worth $533,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $334,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 628,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 23.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,228 shares of company stock worth $3,374,617. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.