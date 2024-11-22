Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $405.75 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.57% of SBA Communications worth $405,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $219.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

