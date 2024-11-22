Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $15,551.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,144.33. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $14,409.42.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $14,191.80.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.